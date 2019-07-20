Maggie Wanezek, 13, Hits PR 1:02.19 in 100 Back at Minneapolis Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MINNEAPOLIS

July 18-21, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

LCM

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 MN UOFM Speedo Section 1’

Aquajets’ Isabelle Stadden won the women’s 100 back by a considerable margin, touching at 1:00.48 to finish almost a second ahead of Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell (1:01.43). Stadden’s been as fast as 59.71 this season, which is also her personal best. Waddell was 1:01.15 in prelims, a touch faster than tonight, which was just .04 shy of her personal best.

Finishing third was Elmbrook Swim Club’s Maggie Wanezek at 1:02.19. At 13, she’s one of the youngest swimmers qualified for Olympic Trials (she first qualified in May, when she went 1:02.32 at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington). She shaved .13 off of her best tonight, moving her to 19th in the U.S. 13-14 age group rankings while she holds at #4 out of U.S. 13-year-olds in history.

Wisconsin Aquatics’ Caleb Aman had a huge swim in the 400 IM prelims to qualify for Olympic Trials. While he hasn’t gone a best in yards since 2017 (3:49.54), Aman roared to a 4:22.94 this morning in Minneapolis and won the race tonight in a 4:27.61. His old best, from 2016, was 4:29.62. Last night, Aman qualified for OTs in his first event ever, the 200 breast. The women’s 400 IM belonged to Wisconsin commit Emma Lasecki of Green Bay Swim Club with a time of 4:55.42.

In the women’s 200 free, rising Iowa senior Hannah Burvill took the win at 2:00.85. She held a slight lead over Tevyn Waddell at the 100 flip, and then surged through the back half to distance herself from the rest of the field. Waddell would touch second in 2:02.90, while 16-year-old Rachel Stege, the 800 free winner from night one, finished third in 2:03.29. Waddell hit a best by about a second and a half, while Stege dropped nearly three seconds from her best coming into this meet.

OTHER WINNERS

Linn-Mar Swim Team’s Cameron Kelley swam a lifetime best 1:52.34 to win the men’s 200 free.

swam a lifetime best 1:52.34 to win the men’s 200 free. Texas commit Peter Larson, of Edina Swim Club, won the men’s 100 back in 56.37. Also under 57 seconds were Fox Valley Swim Team’s Max St. George (56.76) and Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes’ John Colin (56.83).

TEAM SCORES

Men

Wisconsin Aquatics 274 Wyoming Aquatics 138 Fox Valley Swim Team 96 Hawkeye Swim Club 83 University of Minnesota 78

Women