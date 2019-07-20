Michigan’s Alex Martin Earns Olympic Trials Cut at Piscataway Sectional

The Speedo Sectional Championships

July 18-21st, 2o19

Piscataway, NJ

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile

Day 2 of the Piscataway Sectional meet featured the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Day 1 double event winner Zoe Skirboll (Racer X Aquatics) won another event today. The 14-year-old sped to victory in the women’s 100 fly, touching the wall in 1:01.69. With that swim, Skirboll shed 0.22 seconds off her previous best time. The swim also ties Skirboll for 54th all-time for 13-14 girls. University of Michigan’s Alex Martin clocked a new best en route to winning the men’s 100 fly. Martin came into the meet with a personal best of 54.23 (also set this Summer), then dropped a 54.04 in prelims, and 54.06 to win in finals. The time earned Martin an Olympic Trials cut (54.19).

Rutgers’ Francesca Berotta won the women’s 200 free, touching in 2:04.91. Bertotto was the only swimmer in the field under 2:05, but was a little off her personal best of 2:01.69. 16-year-old Nick Radkov (Peddie Aquatic Association) won the men’s 200 free convincingly, clocking a 1:54.97. That race marked a big drop for Radkov, who had a best time fo 1:57.58 coming into the meet.

Scarlet Aquatics Junseo Kim won the women’s 400 IM in a new best time of 4:55.59. Kim came into the meet with a personal best of 4:57.83, marking a 2.24 second drop for the 16-year-old. Justin Park (Scarlet Aquatics) won the men’s 400 IM by over 4 seconds, touching in 4:34.92. The 18-Year-Old shaved 0.22 seconds off his personal best with that swim.

TEAM SCORES – DAY 1 (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Scarlet Aquatics – 999.5 Racer X Aquatics – 393 Crimson Aquatics – 378 Towson University – 226.5 X-Cel Swimming – 212.5

MEN

Scarlet Aquatics – 527.5 Racer X Aquatics – 215 Crimson Aquatics – 209 X-Cel Swimming – 130.5 Towson University – 93.5

WOMEN