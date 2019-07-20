Michael Tenney, Kenisha Liu Tally 3rd Wins on Day 2 at Santa Clarita Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Santa Clarita

July 18-21, 2019

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Santa Clarita, CA

Meet information

Psych sheet

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 CA Speedo Sectionals Santa Clarita’

BREA Aquatics’ Kenisha Liu, who will be a senior at UCLA in the fall, won her third event in two days at CA/NV Sectionals in Santa Clarita. After taking home golds in the 100 free and 200 breast on Thursday, she won the 200 free with a personal best of 2:00.53 on Friday. That time was good enough to qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, a .69 improvement over her seed time of 2:01.22. Finishing in second place was University of Florida’s Taylor Ault. Swimming for La Mirada Armada, she stopped the clock in 2:01.95, just .14 off her entry time. Ault was victorious in the following event, the 400 IM, going 4:58.45 to win by half a second over 16-year-old Ana Jih-Schiff of Crow Canyon (4:59.04).

Michael Tenney, also of BREA Aquatics and a rising senior at Iowa, added gold medals in the 200 free (1:51.67) and 400 IM on Friday. He had won the 200 fly on Thursday. Tenney went 4:28.74 in the IM, dropping .14 from his entry time. Ben Hayes of California Aquatics, a rising sophomore at Brown University, lowered his PB by 1.3 seconds to finish second with 4:31.35. UC San Diego’s Jack Spitser (4:32.29) was third, thanks to a 4.35-second drop in finals that qualified him for 2019 U.S. Open. In the 200 free, second and third places went to UC Santa Barbara’s Joseph Lastelic (1:52.22) and 17-year-old Jude Williams of Riverside Aquatics (1:52.40). Both finished the day with PBs: Lastelic in prelims (1:52.09, -.40) and Williams in finals (-.67).

Other event winners: