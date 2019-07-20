Michael Tenney, Kenisha Liu Tally 3rd Wins on Day 2 at Santa Clarita Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Santa Clarita
- July 18-21, 2019
- Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Santa Clarita, CA
- Meet information
- Psych sheet
- Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 CA Speedo Sectionals Santa Clarita’
BREA Aquatics’ Kenisha Liu, who will be a senior at UCLA in the fall, won her third event in two days at CA/NV Sectionals in Santa Clarita. After taking home golds in the 100 free and 200 breast on Thursday, she won the 200 free with a personal best of 2:00.53 on Friday. That time was good enough to qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, a .69 improvement over her seed time of 2:01.22. Finishing in second place was University of Florida’s Taylor Ault. Swimming for La Mirada Armada, she stopped the clock in 2:01.95, just .14 off her entry time. Ault was victorious in the following event, the 400 IM, going 4:58.45 to win by half a second over 16-year-old Ana Jih-Schiff of Crow Canyon (4:59.04).
Michael Tenney, also of BREA Aquatics and a rising senior at Iowa, added gold medals in the 200 free (1:51.67) and 400 IM on Friday. He had won the 200 fly on Thursday. Tenney went 4:28.74 in the IM, dropping .14 from his entry time. Ben Hayes of California Aquatics, a rising sophomore at Brown University, lowered his PB by 1.3 seconds to finish second with 4:31.35. UC San Diego’s Jack Spitser (4:32.29) was third, thanks to a 4.35-second drop in finals that qualified him for 2019 U.S. Open. In the 200 free, second and third places went to UC Santa Barbara’s Joseph Lastelic (1:52.22) and 17-year-old Jude Williams of Riverside Aquatics (1:52.40). Both finished the day with PBs: Lastelic in prelims (1:52.09, -.40) and Williams in finals (-.67).
Other event winners:
- Stanford-bound Alexandra Crisera of Beach Cities Swimming won the 100 back in 1:03.18 ahead of Makayla Poloni of BREA who broke 1:04 for the first time with 1:03.86.
- Tyler James of UC San Diego dropped .68 to win the men’s 100 back in 57.67, coming within .57 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials time standard.
- BREA Aquatics won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:52.29 with Emily Trieu (58.76), Zephy Koh (58.28), Marly Lough (58.31), and Liu (56.94).
- The men’s 400 free relay went to Roadrunner Aquatics (Ryan Brimer, 51.61; Michael Hart, 51.86; Richard Campbell, 52.71; and Noah Hickman, 52.01) in 3:28.19.
