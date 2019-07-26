Anton Chupkov Smashes 200 Breast World Record In 2:06.12

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russian Anton Chupkov set a new world record in the final of the men’s 200 breaststroke in Gwangju, clocking a time of 2:06.12 to take more than half a second off the previous mark of 2:06.67.

That record was first set by Japan’s Ippei Watanabe in 2017, and then it was equalled by Australian Matthew Wilson in last night’s semi-finals.

The Russian also lowers his European and National Record that previously stood at 2:06.80 from last year.

In typical Chupkov fashion, the 22-year-old came from behind. He sat back in eighth at both the 50 and 100m turns, moved up to fifth at the 150, and then charged home in 31.89 to win it. Only one other swimmer in the field came back sub-33.

SPLIT COMPARISON

The way Watanabe and Wilson swam their world records were very similar, while Chupkov has a completely different strategy.

Watanabe, 2017 Wilson, 2019 Chupkov, 2019 28.95 28.80 29.73 1:01.33 (32.38) 1:00.77 (31.97) 1:02.22 (32.49) 1:34.02 (32.69) 1:33.68 (32.91) 1:34.23 (32.01) 2:06.67 (32.65) 2:06.67 (32.99) 2:06.12 (31.89)

After doing so in the semis, Chupkov has now broken 2:07 four times.

2017 Worlds 2018 Euros 2019 Worlds SF 2019 Worlds Final 29.55 29.76 29.62 29.73 1:02.31 (32.66) 1:02.38 (32.62) 1:02.82 (33.20) 1:02.22 (32.49) 1:34.97 (32.66) 1:34.91 (32.53) 1:34.67 (31.85) 1:34.23 (32.01) 2:06.96 (31.99) 2:06.80 (31.89) 2:06.83 (32.16) 2:06.12 (31.89)

Coming into the competition there had only been three swims sub-2:07 in history, and now there are eight after both Wilson and Watanabe did so again in the final.

The Australian won silver in 2:06.68, and Watanabe took bronze in 2:06.73.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 200 BREAST (SUB-2:07 SWIMS)

Since winning bronze in 2016, Chupkov has gone undefeated in the 200 breast in major international finals, sweeping both World titles in addition to winning the 2018 European Championship gold medal.

He is just the third man in history to go back-to-back in the event, joining David Wilkie (1973-1975) and Daniel Gyurta (2009-2013) who won three in a row.