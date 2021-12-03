Leah Smith Talks New Texas Training Base on Heels of 200 IM PB

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live stream
- Live Results (Omega)
- Thursday night heat sheet
Reported by Emma Edmund.
WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL
- World: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
- US Open Meet: 2:08.84, Melanie Margalis (2019)
Leah Smith went out with a 28.23 butterfly leg, and after losing her edge to Summer Smith in the backstroke, she quickly regained it in the breaststroke, splitting 39.14.
Leah Smith finished in 2:11.67, winning gold and improving on her personal best of 2:12.92, set at the prelims. That time would’ve won her seventh at the Tokyo Olympics.
Summer Smith took second with 2:15.02, holding off third-place Abby Hay, who finished in 2:15.45.