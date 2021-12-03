Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leah Smith Talks New Texas Training Base on Heels of 200 IM PB

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Emma Edmund.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

  • World: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • American: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
  • US Open Meet: 2:08.84, Melanie Margalis (2019)

Leah Smith went out with a 28.23 butterfly leg, and after losing her edge to Summer Smith in the backstroke, she quickly regained it in the breaststroke, splitting 39.14.

Leah Smith finished in 2:11.67, winning gold and improving on her personal best of 2:12.92, set at the prelims. That time would’ve won her seventh at the Tokyo Olympics.

Summer Smith took second with 2:15.02, holding off third-place Abby Hay, who finished in 2:15.45.

