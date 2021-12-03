Watch the Turn That May Have Swung the 2021 ISL Title (Lilly King DQ Video)

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The replay of match day 1 of the 2021 International Swimming League grand finale is up.

On a day of big swims from the likes of Nic Fink and Kelsi Dahlia, a disqualification of the Cali Condors’ women’s 400 medley relay at the end of the session halted the momentum for the defending champions.

The call was a non-simultaneous touch for breaststroker Lilly King on the 3rd turn of her leg of the medley relay.

While the ISL does have an underwater camera for the livestream, on the replay, only one view is available – an overhead view.

A few things to point out:

The official in question is in good position to make the call, right over King. The video is definitely not conclusive at this angle, and the official has a much better view. There is clearly a flex in King’s left hand going into the turn that *could* mean a non-simultaneous touch. That’s sort of what King eventually admitted had happened in the 200 breaststroke at the 2019 World Championships, though she also acknowledged that the call would have been really hard to make in real time.

Watch the turn below. King is on the left side of the screen, in the lead.

Note: there has been some conversation that Bernie Guenther might have said “long turn” and been referring to Beata Nelson on the original broadcast discussing the disqualification. Upon rewatch, Guenther says “wrong turn” and clearly refers to King, not Nelson. That is then backed up in the post-match show, where Guenther, Rowdy Gaines, and Mark Foster spend a few minutes clearly watching King’s turn and analyzing that they couldn’t see an issue.

The Condors easily touched the wall first, and the disqualification meant a 50 point swing at the top of the table.

Standings after Day 1 of the Final: