Jacob Peters Rips 50.20 100 Fly As Britain’s 3rd Fastest Man Ever

2021 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Swim England National Winter Championships kicked off today from Ponds Forge, with several key swimmers in the pool vying for titles after a long drought of competitions.

Olympian Molly Renshaw was one such athlete, with the 25-year-old producing a winning time of 1:05.07 in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Splitting 31.25/33.82, Renshaw of Loughborough topped the field by nearly two solid seconds.

Also impressive was Olympic gold medalist Matt Richards, with the Bath teen taking the men’s 50m freestyle title. Stopping the clock in a time of 21.96, the man was just over half a second off his lifetime best of 21.38 from 2019.

Behind Richards was Olympic teammate Jacob Whittle, with the 17-year-old earning silver in a mark of 22.24. That was not too terribly off his lifetime best of 21.84 from this past August as a New York Breaker.

Perhaps the most notable performance of the night came courtesy of Jacob Peters. The 21-year-old Poole-turned-Bath athlete cranked out a lifetime best of 50.20 to scorch the men’s 100m fly field tonight.

Opening in 23.36 and closing in 26.84, Peters posted the only time of the field under the 51-second threshold. In doing so, the man became the 3rd fastest British male in history. Only Adam Barret (49.21) and Michael Rock (50.13) have been faster than Peters.

21-year-old Peters is no stranger to a podium, having earned medley relay gold at the 2018 European Championships as well as Commonwealth Games silver in the medley relay that same year. He competed in Tokyo in the 100m fly at this year’s Olympic Games, setting for 24th in a time of 52.07 overall.