Richards, Whittle & Wood Entered In Swim England Winter Championships

2021 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 5th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield, England

SCM (25m)

Event Site

Entries

While the International Swiming League season 3 finale is upon us, starting on the same date of Friday, December 3rd are the 2021 Swim England National Winter Championships.

Past the timeframe eligible for qualification for the FINA Short Course World Championships which begin on December 16th, swimmers racing here in Ponds Forge will be vying for national titles and bragging rights over the course of the next 3 days.

Among the swimmers entered is Olympic medalist Matt Richards of Bath. The 18-year-old has kept his schedule on the lighter side after having wrapped up his ISL season as a member of Team Iron. This weekend, Richards is set to take on just the men’s 50m free and 50m fly, with the former sprint ace ranked #1 and #2, respectively, entering this competition.

His teenage sensation partner in crime, Jacob Whittle of Dereventio Excel is also among the mix for these Championships. The 17-year-old New York Breaker is entered in 4 events, ranging from the 50m free and 50m breast to the 100m free and 200m free.

On the women’s side, national record holder Molly Renshaw is set to be in action, as are fellow Olympians Abbie Wood and Anna Hopkin.