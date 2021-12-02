Olympic Medalist Hali Flickinger Intimately Details The Past Two-Year Grind

n the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with two-time Olympic medalist and Team Speedo athlete Hali Flickinger. This Cali Condors swim star has been busy since Tokyo. In this podcast Hali dives into the past, detailing her journey to the Olympic podium since her days competing at YMCA Nationals. Hali’s a workhorse, grinding in practice to compete on the biggest stage in sport in the 200 butterfly and 400 IM. The move to train under iconic swim coach Bob Bowman paid off, but she did not expect to train through a pandemic on her road to the Olympic Games. Hali gets raw and real in this interview explaining the ups and downs, and how she managed her mental health. Her Speedo MAKE WAVES moment includes her mental health management. She leaned into her swim-family, her Olympic teammates, a special crew that assembled nightly during the Games. Listen for the name of this unique group of elite women. You’ll appreciate the power of this sisterhood.

Follow Hali Flickinger on Instagram.

Follow Speedo USA on Instagram.

Speedo USA is a SwimSwam partner.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.