Iconic Scottish Swimmer Hannah Miley Retires From Competitive Swimming

British Olympian and iconic Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley has decided to hang up her goggles and retire from competitive swimming at the age of 32.

As revealed on social media this week, Miley said, “While this is difficult to write I’ve have made the big decision to announce my retirement from swimming…well competitively at least. It’s a sport that I will always love and whilst I will be hanging up my racing suit, my goggles will remain in my hand.

“I remember being an 8-year-old swimmer desperate to go to the pool, 24 years later that feeling hasn’t changed. 3 Olympic Games, double Commonwealth Champion, World and European Champion, European Record holder. To stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for both Great Britain and Team Scotland is indescribable. It’s been one hell of a ride.

“I’ve met and worked with so many wonderful people and would like to thank them all for their time and support. You all know who you are. There is one person that I need to thank, my dad. His ingenious ability to think outside the box and groundbreaking analysis has taken, My family aka ‘Team Miley’ on the most incredible journey.

“Reflecting on my career, I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing. Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn’t have given it anymore. I will always be ‘Smiley Miley’ and can’t wait to see what the world has in store for me next.”

Miley finaled in the women’s 400m IM in Beijing, London and Rio, with her most recent performance at the 2016 Olympic Games falling just .15 shy of bronze.

The Scot was headed to the Tokyo Olympic Games but was sidelined by both an ankle and a shoulder injury. The former brought about surgery in November 2018 while the latter saw Miley see surgery in November of 2020.

Miley has experienced a prolific career, one that includes 7 World Championships medals, 14 European Championships medals, 4 Commonwealth Games medals and 4 individual Olympic final appearances.