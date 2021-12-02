Ledecky Closes In 58.4, Negative Splits Smooth 4:01.6 400 Free Prelim

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky‘s performances in the last 24 hours have proven to us that, at least early on, her new training at the University of Florida is working.

This morning, Ledecky dominated the 400 free heats, taking the top seed by nearly 12 seconds in a time of 4:01.64 while negative-splitting with 200s of 2:01.16/2:00.48.

The last time that Ledecky competed at the US Open was in 2019 when she was still training at Stanford. For comparison, Ledecky swam a 4:05.50 in the prelims before unleashing a 4:00.81 in the finals, which is still the current Championship Record.

In that preliminary swim two years ago, Ledecky didn’t negative split. Despite going out in 2:00.73 (which was actually faster than she went out this morning – 2:01.16), she came back in 2:04.67. On average, she was splitting over 31 seconds per 50 on the back-half of the race.

In the finals in Atlanta, she was out in 1:58.5, but home in 1:01.3.

Split Comparison

2019 US Open (Prelims) 2019 US Open (Final) 2021 US Open (Prelims) 28.59 28.03 28.50 30.14 (58.73) 29.77 (57.80) 30.42 (58.92) 30.85 (1:29.85) 30.29 (1:28.09) 30.86 (1:29.78) 31.15 (2:00.73) 30.47 (1:58.56) 31.38 (2:01.16) 31.18 (2:31.91) 30.41 (2:28.97) 30.80 (2:31.96) 31.16 (3:03.07) 30.47 (2:59.44) 31.28 (3:03.24) 31.66 (3:34.73) 31.03 (3:30.47) 29.32 (3:32.56) 30.77 (4:05.50) 30.34 (4:00.81) 29.08 (4:01.64)

If we’ve learned anything from this summer, we know that University of Florida swimmers know how to close a race. Double Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke is historically known for running down several of the world’s best distance swimmers in the final 50 and putting up ridiculous splits. In Toyko, Finke ran down the likes of Florian Wellbrock, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri to win gold in the men’s 800 and 1500 freestyle events.

There’s little doubt that Ledecky will be faster in tonight’s final. The real question is, how much faster?

She also showed a great back-half in last night’s 800, splitting a full second faster than she did at the Tokyo Games on the last 100 while putting up nearly the same overall time. If Ledecky is able to take out the race in dominant command as she typically does, while combining the back-end training she’s receiving in Gainesville, we could see a time that will leave us speechless.