Thomas Heilman Goes 5-for-5 in National Records with a 53.27 in 100 Fly Final

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics shaved another few-hundredths off his National Age Group Record in the 100 fly final on Friday at the U.S. Open.

The 14-year old touched 2nd in the final in 53.27. That undercut his own record of 53.43 swum in prelims. Heilman now has the four best times ever swum by an American 13-14 in the event, ahead of Olympian Michael Andrew’s 54.59 from 2014.

Heilman was slightly-better in his finals swim than he was in his prelims swim on both the opening and closing lengths of his 100 fly.

Splits Comparison:

Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Michael Andrew Andrei Minakov New Record AM Record July Record 2020 Record Prior Record USA Swimming 13-14 best* 50m 24.90 24.95 25.44 25.27 26.15 25.26 100m 28.37 28.48 28.99 29.18 28.44 28.78 Total Time 53.27 53.43 54.43 54.45 54.59 54.93

He has now set 13-14 National Age Group Records in all 5 races that he’s swum this weekend in Greensboro so far. He swam 22.99 in prelims of the 50 free, followed by 22.95 in finals. In prelims of the 200 free on Friday morning, he broke the 13-14 record in the 200 free by almost two seconds, swimming 1:51.27.

That prelims 200 free came about 30 minutes after his prelims 100 fly, and he’s scheduled for the double again on Friday evening. He is the 3rd seed in finals of that race.

Heilman now holds 12 National Age Group Records in the 10 & under, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups. He’s also scheduled to swim the 100 free later this meet, where he holds the current record in 51.20, and the 200 fly, where Michael Phelps holds the current record in 1:59.02. Heilman’s best time in the 200 fly is 2:02.25.

Heilman’s swim is so fast, that it would rank him 6th all-time in the 15-16 age group, which he won’t even be eligible for until next year.

University of Florida swimmer Eric Friese won the race in 52.56, missing his best time by a tenth.