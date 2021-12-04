2021 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

The midseason class of the Titans continues tonight in Minnesota as some of the top Division I teams in the country square off for another finals session.

While there wasn’t anything quite as crazy as Texas freshman Luke Hobson’s National Age Group record in yesterday’s prelims (a mark which he subsequently broke in finals), there was plenty of fast swimming this morning.

The Texas Longhorns led the prelims session with the fastest times in six of the ten events. The biggest swim may have been Carson Foster‘s 3:38.68 in the 400 IM. Foster, the 2nd-fastest man ever in the event, may be aiming for his lifetime best of 3:35.27 tonight. The Longhorns swept the top seeds in the 100 fly, thanks to Emma Sticklen (50.76) and Zach Van Zandt (45.6), and the 100 breast – Anna Elendt (58.78) and Caspar Corbeau (51.07). Olivia Bray also paced the prelims of the 100 back with a 51.72.

Michigan got top seeds from Patrick Callan in the 200 free (1:33.09) and Kathryn Ackerman in the 400 IM (4:07.38). US Open Record holder Maggie MacNeil will be competing in the 100 fly after putting up the 3rd-fastest time this morning.

Two Cal Golden Bears put up the fastest times in their events this morning. Izzy Ivey had the fastest prelims in the 200 free by over a second with her time of 1:44.44, while Daniel Carr was the only man under 46 with a 45.97.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

2021 NCAA Cutline – 52.70

Pool Record – 49.26

Olivia Bray was out just a tad faster at the first wall, but Maggie MacNeil quickly reeled in the Longhorn, then powered ahead on the third length, ultimately winning by over a second with a time of 49.97. With that time, the Michigan senior becomes the first woman under 50.0 this season.

Bray and her Texas teammate Emma Sticklen touched 2nd and 3rd in 51.07 and 51.10, moving them up to #4 and #5 in the NCAA so far this season. Michigan’s Olivia Carter wasn’t too far behind, taking 4th in 51.54. The rest of the A-final finished between 52.47 and 52.69, all just under seasons’ NCAA invite time (although there’s a strong chance those invite times will be substantially faster this year).

MEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 44.96

2021 NCAA Cutline – 46.29

Pool Record – 42.80

Umitcan Gures came within a whisker of his Harvard team record, clocking a 45.15 that moves him to #3 in the nation so far this season. Michigan freshman Gal Cohen Groumi nearly nipped Gures at the touch, finishing just behind at 45.16. That time puts him at #4 in the nation.

There was a fairly sizable gap between those two and the rest of the field, as Texas’ Alvin Jiang took 3rd in 45.56. His Longhorn teammate Zach Van Zandt had the fastest time this morning with a 45.60, and he perfectly matched that time tonight to take 4th behind Jiang.

In a slightly weird twist, the 5th-8th place finishers in the A-final were all slower than their prelim times.

Zooming out to take a look at all five finals, the Harvard men had a good evening overall, as all five members of the Crimson who competed this evening moved up, relatively to their prelim finishes, and Harvard won three of the four heats in which they had swimmers. Jake Johnson won the B-final with a 46.20, which would’ve put him 4th in the A-final, and Mahlon Reihman won the D-final with a 47.53 after going 48.27 in prelims.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2021 NCAA Cutline – 4:13.19

Pool Record – 3:58.12

Cal’s Alicia Wilson put herself into the top ten in the nation this season with a 4:06.43 win this evening. Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom finished just about a half second behind with a 4:06.92, also moving into the top ten in the nation.

Michigan Wolverine Kathryn Ackerman finished 3rd in 4:07.42. She’s now 11th in the nation this season with her season best of 4:07.38, a time which she initially hit in October, and then matched again in this morning’s prelims. Ackerman was an A-finalist in this event at last season’s NCAA Championships, as was Texas’ Evie Pfeifer, who finished 5th tonight with a 4:11.53.

MEN’S 400 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:39.16

2021 NCAA Cutline – 3:45.67

Pool Record – 3:35.29

The Longhorns swept the top three spots, led by Carson Foster‘s 3:37.35. Foster improved on his 3:38.68 from this morning, and still ranks 2nd in the country behind ASU’s Leon Marchand, who went 3:36.62 two weeks ago. Foster’s lifetime best of 3:35.27 makes him the 2nd-fastest performer ever in the event, and in between those two, defending NCAA champion Bobby Finke, and plenty of other great 400 IMer in the field, this should be a great race come March.

Carson’s brother Jake Foster finished 2nd in 3:40.56, shaving a bit off of his 3:40.68 from this morning. Both Fosters were in the A-final in this event at last year’s NCAA Championships, as was teammate Braden Vines, who took 3rd tonight in 3:42.92 and David Johnston, who placed 6th today with a 3:45.05. All of the above, plus Michigan’s Jared Daigle (3:44.39) and Cal’s Sean Grieshop (3:44.61) were under last year’s NCAA invite time, although, again, that could be substantially faster this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.98

2021 NCAA Cutline – 1:46.25

Pool Record – 1:40.31

MEN’S 200 FREE – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:32.05

2021 NCAA Cutline – 1:34.04

Pool Record – 1:29.50

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.46

2021 NCAA Cutline – 1:00.12

Pool Record – 57.23

MEN’S 100 BREAST – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.59

2021 NCAA Cutline – 52.40

Pool Record – 49.69

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.93

2021 NCAA Cutline – 53.01

Pool Record – 49.16

MEN’S 100 BACK – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 44.94

2021 NCAA Cutline – 46.37

Pool Record – 44.58

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:28.43

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:29.21

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals