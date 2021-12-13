Paige McKenna on Going 15:57 in the 1650 with a Torn Labrum

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

Pool Record: 15.27.84

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 16:25.47

In the final final heat, Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna built an early lead, and then maintained it, ultimately winning by nearly six seconds with a time of 15:57.67. That marks moves her to #5 in the nation so far this season and appears to be her 4th-fastest time ever, with her lifetime best of 15:48.07 coming from 2019, when she was 15. According to Wisconsin’s Twitter feed, McKenna set a school record in the 1000 free going out in this race, as she clocked a 9:36.36 to that point.

Texas freshman Erica Sullivan took 2nd in 16:03.49. That’s about 40 seconds slower than her lifetime best, also from 2019, and she should be in the running for the NCAA title in this event if she can near that time in March. Longhorn teammate Evie Pfeifer took 3rd in 16:07.69.

The top 8 overall women were all under last year’s NCAA invite time of 16:25.47.