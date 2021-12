Sarah Sjostrom Becomes ISL’s First-Ever Swimmer to Clear 1000 MVP Points

Kareem Abdul Jabbar: 38,387 NBA points

Wayne Gretzky: 894 NHL goals

Ricky Henderson: 2,295 MLB runs scored

Alan Shearer – 260 English Premier League goals

For fans of their respective sports, the names and numbers of the all-time leading scorers are akin to the names and numbers we know so well in swimming. Phelps and his 23 gold medals, Paul Biedermann’s 1:42.00, Ryan Lochte’s 1:54.00.

But with the International Swimming League concluding its 3rd season, and with league leadership posturing that Season 4 is inevitable, it is time for a new set of leaders to enter the swimming lexicon.

Those names are the all-time ISL scoring leaders.

In ISL history, there are 488 swimmers who have scored positive points by the ISL’s MVP scoring system. The swimmer who has scored the most points across the league’s 38 matches is Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.

She has competed in 17 matches in her ISL career. That’s one shy of the most any athlete has competed in, 18, after missing a match in season 2 with a back injury.

In the 2021 ISL season, she became the first swimmer in league history to crack 1000 all-time MVP points. Sjostrom, who was the 2019 and 2021 ISL MVP, has 1006 total points. She also has scored the second-most points-per-match, behind Caeleb Dressel – who is scoring at a 67.9 points-per-match pace.

Scoring Rules Have Evolved

The ISL’s MVP scoring system is a little complex, and gets a little more complex each season. Whereas other sports have different “labels” for different things, the ISL relies heavily on “points” for their monikers. There are MVP points, club points, standings points, prize money points, Jackpot points, and ratings points, which are all different things, but are all referred to as “points.” In this case, the one to focus on is the MVP points.

The biggest changes to scoring rules happened between the first and second seasons of the league. In Season 1, MVP points were doubled in season 1 for the finale, which hasn’t happened since. There were also no Jackpot points in season 1.

But this happens in most sports – as rules evolve, the accumulation of stats change. In American football, a field goal was worth 5 points in 1892 and a touchdown was worth 4. That’s as compared to the current values of 3 points for a field goal and 7 points for a touchdown.

This is true of all sports, and yet, we all willfully ignore these issues at a base level, because they’re easy to process, discuss, and recount (until Bill James comes along and comes up with better stats, anyway).

As a relatively-new league, and with the expectation that scoring rules will continue to be tweaked, these lists will change frequently. So it might not be time to imprint “Sarah Sjostrom, 1006″ on your brain just yet, but for now, that is the target for all-time top scorer in league history.

The All-Time List