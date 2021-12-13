2021 SC Worlds Picks & Previews: Men’s IM Events

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SCM (25m)

Men’s 100m IM

Tokyo Olympic Finalists Participating: N/A

The men’s 100 IM is akin to the 50m freestyle where anything can happen in this fast and furious test of strength and power.

To boot, this non-Olympic event is stacked with talent, including Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, Canada’s Finlay Knox, Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon and sole Japanese World Championships participant Daiya Seto.

That’s not even considering the trio of swimmers who landed atop the podium 3 years ago in Hangzhou. At those 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov took gold while Italian Marco Orsi and American Michael Andrew wound up with silver and bronze respectively.

As of right now, of the men competing here in Abu Dhabi, Orsi owns the fastest time with his 50.95 he clocked at this year’s European Short Course Championships. Kolesnikov is next with a season-best of 51.15 while Seto is also right there in 51.29.

Seto has been taking a tour of the United States, making stops at the University of Georgia, the University of Michigan, as well as Flagstaff Arizona where he is currently training under former University of Alabama head coach Coley Stickels. We’ll see what altitude does for Seto this time around with this competition beginning just days from now.

Top 3 Picks:

Men’s 200m IM

Tokyo Olympic Finalists Participating:

#1 Wang Shun, China

China #2 Duncan Scott , Great Britain

, Great Britain #4 Daiya Seto, Japan

As of right now, Japan’s Seto owns the fastest time in the world with a season-best of 1:50.66 from October. As we mentioned, the 27-year-old father of two has been touring the United States, absorbing different coaching methodologies and philosophies he intends on incorporating into his ongoing journey to Paris 2024.

Behind Seto, Greek national record holder Andreas Vazaios owns the next-fastest time in 1:51.15 while rising South African star Matt Sates sits as the 3rd fastest man in the world right now a PB of 1:51.45. Also in the mix is GBR’s versatile Scott, who simply can not be counted out of any race.

Although Wang Shun of China earned the gold medal at this summer’s Olympic Games, the man has yet to race this event this season, making him somewhat of a crapshoot as we look at Abu Dhabi predictions.

Top 3 Picks:

Daiya Seto, Japan (SB: 1:51.01) Duncan Scott, Great Britain (SB: 1:51.78) Wang Shun, China (N/A)

Men’s 400m IM

Tokyo Olympic Finalists Participating:

#4 Max Litchfield , Great Britain

, Great Britain #8 Alberto Razzeti, Italy

The men’s 400m IM field is void of the majority of the Olympic final participants but a heated race is still expected to ensue.

Surprisingly, world leader Seto of Japan missed making the Olympic final in front of his virtual home crowd in Tokyo this summer, which means the man is on a mission to make it happen here in Abu Dhabi.

3 years ago the field saw Seto crush a time of 3:56.43 to easily defeat his competitors in Hangzhou with the only sub-4:00 result. He owns the fastest time of the season in 3:57.85, while young Ilya Borodin owns the #2 time in the world in 3:58.83.

Italian Razzeti lurks as a possible medal contender, owning a season-best of 4:00.34 and once again Scott is always in consideration as a scrapper who amassed four pieces of hardware in Tokyo.

However, Seto emits the airs of a man with redemption on his mind and is the sole swimmer representing Japan here in Abu Dhabi for extra incentive to do his nation proud.

Top 3 Picks: