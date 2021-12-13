GW’s Durde Matic Breaks Michael Phelps’ 100 Fly Pool Record At Navy

2021 Navy-GW Invite (Unscored)

Friday, December 10, 2021

Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, Maryland

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

George Washington junior Durde Matic continued his standout season on Friday in a series of time trial events at Navy, breaking a Lejeune Hall Pool Record previously held by all-time great Michael Phelps.

Matic swam to a time of 46.14 in the men’s 100 butterfly, lowering Phelps’ record of 46.63 set in 2011 while putting up the fastest time of the field by over 1.8 seconds.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Matic was coming off of breaking the A-10 Conference Record in the event in a time of 45.72 the weekend prior.

Phelps, who competed at the Navy pool in the annual NBAC Christmas Meet several times, is still the pool record holder in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.

Press Releases

Courtesy: GW Sports

Diver Dara Reyblat joined in the record breaking on Friday, besting teammate Jamie Doak‘s platform mark with a score of 213.83.

The unscored meet in the program’s final competition of the fall offered the Buff and Blue opportunities to test themselves in new races. In one prime example, Karol Mlynarczyk secured a place on the program’s all-time top 10 with his collegiate debut in the 200 fly, posting a time of 1:49.08.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

– Reyblat’s record platform total was 11 points better than her previous career best in the event from last weekend at Princeton.

– Each of the divers competed on one board at Navy, and Caitlin Inall turned in a career-best effort on 1-meter with a score of 256.58. Carolina Stocchi (235.50) and Olivia Rosen (223.95) also set personal bests in the event.

– Swimming alone in her collegiate debut in the 1,650 free, Andrea Ho posted a time of 17:14.26 that ranks among the top 10 in the Atlantic 10 this season.

– Marlee Rickert posted GW’s top time in the 200 free (1:56.11) and tied teammate Becca Brown in the 100 free (:53.03).

– Stine Omdahl Petersen led the Buff and Blue in the 100 back (:58.18) and 100 fly (:57.36), while Courtney Sicinski was tops in the 200 fly (2:08.52) and 200 IM (2:09.19).

– Ava DeAngelis set the pace in both breaststroke events, posting a 1:06.50 in the 100 breast and a 2:27.44 in the 200 breast.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

– Before his record swim in the 100 fly, Matic clocked GW’s top time in the 200 free, touching in 1:41.67.

– In addition to his strong showing in the 200 fly that ranks eighth in program history, Mlynarczyk debuted in the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.78.

– Divers Spencer Bystrom (313.65) and John Marple (273.08) both set career highs on the 3-meter board.

– Tyler Kawakami led the way in the 50 free (:20.92) and 100 breast (:56.15).

– Josh Legge (16:03.07) and Connor Rodgers (16:23.49) posted solid swims in the 1,650 free.

– In the afternoon session, DH Hwang clocked a career-best swim in the 200 IM (1:56.67) and also competed in the 200 back (1:59.42) for the first time in his career.

– Ian Molloy‘s career-best time in the 100 free (:47.85) was tops for the Buff and Blue on the day.

UP NEXT: Following winter break, GW will return to action on Jan. 22, 2022, at Georgetown. In the new year, the Buff and Blue will ramp up preparations for the A-10 Championships, which run Feb. 16-19 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Navy Sports did not issue a press release for the unscored meet.