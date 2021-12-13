Carson Foster Talks Rocktober in Texas, Previews SC World Champs

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

  • Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
  • SCY (25y)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results
  • Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”
  • Live Stream (fee)
  • Day 3 Prelims Recap

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:39.16
  • 2021 NCAA Cutline – 3:45.67
  • Pool Record – 3:35.29
  1. Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:37.35
  2. Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:40.56
  3. Braden Vines (Texas) – 3:42.92

The Longhorns swept the top three spots, led by Carson Foster‘s 3:37.35. Foster improved on his 3:38.68 from this morning, and still ranks 2nd in the country behind ASU’s Leon Marchand, who went 3:36.62 two weeks ago. Foster’s lifetime best of 3:35.27 makes him the 2nd-fastest performer ever in the event, and in between those two, defending NCAA champion Bobby Finke, and plenty of other great 400 IMer in the field, this should be a great race come March.

