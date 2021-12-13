Carson Foster Talks Rocktober in Texas, Previews SC World Champs

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”

Live Stream (fee)

Day 3 Prelims Recap

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:39.16

2021 NCAA Cutline – 3:45.67

Pool Record – 3:35.29

The Longhorns swept the top three spots, led by Carson Foster‘s 3:37.35. Foster improved on his 3:38.68 from this morning, and still ranks 2nd in the country behind ASU’s Leon Marchand, who went 3:36.62 two weeks ago. Foster’s lifetime best of 3:35.27 makes him the 2nd-fastest performer ever in the event, and in between those two, defending NCAA champion Bobby Finke, and plenty of other great 400 IMer in the field, this should be a great race come March.