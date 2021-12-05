Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olivia Carter on Wanting to Win the Stuffed Shark 1st Place Prize in Minnesota

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • Pool Record: 1:52.17
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:57.42
  1. Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.62
  2. Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:52.69
  3. Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:53.15

This was another race looked wide open with a quarter of the race left to go. But defending NCAA champion Olivia Carter of Michigan kicked it up a gear, splitting 29.48 over the last lap to win by over a second. Longhorn Kelly Pash, who tied for 4th at NCAAs, also split under 30 on the final 50, taking 2nd in 1:52.69.

Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray, who finished 7th and 2nd at NCAAs, respectively, finished 3rd (1:53.15) and 4th (1:53.22) tonight, in a battle of Texas teammates.

Carter now has the fastest time in the country this season, moving ahead of UVA’s Alex Walsh (1:51.83). Pash moves to #4, behind Carter, Walsh, and Regan Smith, while Sticklen and Bray move to #5 and #6. So, to put more succinctly, this heat resulted in four of the top six times in the NCAA this season.

