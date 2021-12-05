Freestyler Alexis Fok To Stay In-State at Pepperdine

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Fok, a senior at Campolindo High School in Moraga, California, has verbally committed to Pepperdine University.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Pepperdine! I chose this school for its amazing athletics, academics, coaches, and team. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all your support. Go Waves!”

Fok swims for Orinda Aquatics. At the 2021 Sectionals meet in St. George, Utah, Fok placed nineteenth in the 100 free and twentieth in the 200 free. In July, she also competed in the Summer CA-NV Sectional in Roseville, California. There, she placed twenty-first in the 400-meter freestyle.

Her best short-course yards times are:

100 freestyle: 52.70

200 freestyle: 1:54.07

500 freestyle: 5:08.34

1000 freestyle: 10:46.65

1650 freestyle: 18:44.68

Pepperdine University is a member of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive conference. At the 2021 PCSC women’s championships, Pepperdine placed second out of 12 teams, just four points behind first-place Biola. At that meet and with her best times, Fok would’ve placed fourth in the 1000 free, fifth in the 100 and 500 free, sixth in the 200 free, and seventh in the 1650 free.

With her best time, Fok would tie Megan Kelly’s 2003 time as the tenth-fastest 200 freestyler in program history. If she swam her best times in the 2021-2022 season thus far, Fok would be the fastest 500 freestyler, and second-fastest 100 and 200 freestyler on the team.

Fok joins fellow in-stater and freestyler Anna Ryan, freestyler and backstroker AJ Adams, and versatile IMer Kylie Taylor as a recruit in the fall of 2022.

