Thom De Boer Hits 20.99 SCM 50 Free To Close Out Dutch SC Championships

2021 DUTCH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Dutch Short Course Championships wrapped up today from The Hague with several notable athletes getting the job done to wrap up their domestic short course season.

Right off the bat, Maarten Brzoskowski grabbed gold in the men’s 400m free, touching a time of 3:43.98. The 26-year-old beat the field by nearly 5 seconds en route to registering a career top 20 performance.

Sans national record holder Arno Kamminga, the athlete who already claimed the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles here, it was Kasper Leeuw who topped the 100m breast final today. The ZPC Amersfoort swimmer stopped the clock in a time of 59.35 as one of three swimmers to get under a minute.

Yesterday’s double gold medalist Imani de Jong was back in form to close out her meet, topping the women’s 200m free podium in a time of 1:57.02. That pairs with the 100m and 400m free victories she nailed on day 2.

Finally, national record holder Thom de Boer was another multi-event winner, first capturing the 50m free gold in a time of 20.99. That outing sits just .15 outside of his own Dutch standard of 20.84 the man hit this past July in Amsterdam.

De Boer also proved too fast to beat in the 50m fly tonight, touching in a time of 22.99. That held off Thomas Verhoeven who settled for silver just .20 back in 23.19 this evening.