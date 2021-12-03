Kamminga, Pijnenburg Log Wins On Night 1 Of Dutch SC Championships

2021 DUTCH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 5th

The Hague, The Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Entries/Results

The 2021 Dutch Short Course Championships kicked off today in The Hague, with Olympic medalist Arno Kamminga already claiming his first title.

Competing in the men’s 50m breast, 26-year-old Kamminga fired off a winning time of 26.04, taking the race by just under a second. His time here checks in as the man’s 7th best-ever performance. He owns the Dutch national record with the 25.84 he logged for bronze at the 2019 European Short Course Championships.

Also in the water tonight was a pair of medalists from this year’s European Short Course Championships in the form of Stan Pijnenburg and Luc Kroon.

Pijnenburg topped the men’s 100m free here in The Hague, posting a time of 46.57 as the only sub-47-second swimmer. Opening in 22.11 and closing 24.46, Pijnenburg came within striking distance of his own Dutch national record. That mark stands at the 46.38 he produced in the men’s 1free semi-finals in Kazan this year.

Kroon, the reigning 400m free European Short Courses champion, was tonight’s 100m free runner-up, getting to the wall behind Pijnenburg in a time of 47.24, a new personal best by .05.

The women’s races were highlighted by Marrit Steenbergen‘s victory in the women’s 100m IM. The versatile 21-year-old logged a time of 59.11 to produce the only effort under 1:01 in the final.

Also, Tessa Vermeulen dominated the women’s 200m back, grabbing gold in a time of 2:07.26.