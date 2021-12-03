Ava Whitaker Verbals to SMU with Times That Would Make Mustang Top-10 All-time

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Whitaker from Rockwall, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Southern Methodist University Mustangs for 2023-24.

“I fell in love with SMU on my official visit…the team was super welcoming, the coaches are knowledgeable and committed to make sure everyone is getting what they need to be successful and enjoying themselves. Everything about the campus is state of the art as well as beautiful. I’m VERY excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at SMU. I cannot wait to be a Mustang. Pony up!”

Whitaker is a junior at Rockwall High School where she is a school record-holder in the 100 fly (53.63). She swims year-round with the Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence and holds club records in the SCY 13-14 50/100 fly and 100 IM, SCY 15-16 100/200 fly, SCY 17-18 100 fly, and LCM 13-14 50/100 fly. She won the 100 fly at both the SCY and LCM versions of TAGS (Texas Age Group Championships) in 2019 and has Winter US Open cuts in both the 100/200 fly.

So far this fall, Whitaker has improved her lifetime bests in the 200 free, 50 back, 50/200 breast, 100 fly, and 100 IM. A year ago, she notched PBs in the 100 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Among other things, she won the 200 fly and placed third in the 100 fly at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships hosted by Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:58.54

100 fly – 53.63

50 fly – 25.33

200 IM – 2:03.93

400 IM – 4:29.42

100 back – 58.09

200 back – 2:03.64

Whitaker’s best 100/200 butterfly times would already rank in the top-10 on SMU’s all-time lists in the respective events.

