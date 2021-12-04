Kamminga Captures National Title #2 At Dutch SC Championships

2021 DUTCH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 5th

The Hague, The Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Entries/Results

The 2021 Dutch Short Course Championships rolled on to day 2 in The Hague, with Arno Kamminga once again landing atop the podium in a breaststroke event.

After claiming the 50m breast victory yesterday, 26-year-old Kamminga captured the 200m breast title in a time of 2:02.81. Opening in 59.35 and closing in 1:03.46, Kamminga crushed the field by about 6 seconds. His outing here represents the man’s 16th fastest performance to date.

Also claiming win #2 was Stan Pijnenburg, this time in the men’s 50m free. Following up on his 100m free gold from night 1, Pijnenburg put up a mark of 24.46 as the men’s 50m backstroke victor. That was enough to keep runner-up Ensger Kotterink at bay, with Kotterink collecting silver in 24.55 as the only other swimmer under 25 seconds.

Additionall winners on night 2 included Imani de Jong reaping both 400m free gold and 100m free gold. She clocked a time of 4:06.98 in the former and 54.68 in the latter.

Rosey Metz got it done in the women’s 50m breast in 29.69 while Josien Wijkhujs took the women’s 100m back in 58.93 this evening.