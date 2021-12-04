Siobhan Haughey Breaks Asian, ISL Records in 100 Free

Siobhan Haughey broke the Asian and ISL records in the SCM 100 free during Day 2 of the International Swimming League Final with a time of 50.79.

Haughey, who is from Hong Kong, broke her own Asian record of 50.94, set back in November 2020 during Season 2 of the ISL. That time was also the ISL record, meaning Haughey now owns both.

Haughey’s 100 free: 2021 (current record) Haughey’s 100 free: 2020 24.47 24.43 26.32 26.69 50.79 50.94

Haughey also has the Asian and ISL records in the SCM 200 free with a time of 1:50.66, as well as the Asian record in the SCM 50 free with a time of 23.75.

Representing Energy Standard, Haughey is one of the team’s top swimmers, along with Ilya Shymanovich and Sarah Sjostrom. Haughey’s currently ranked second overall in MVP standings, behind teammate Sjostrom. All three of Energy Standard’s women powerhouses occupy the top three MVP spots.

During this season, Haughey also broke the Hong Kong record in the 400 free with a time 3:58.58.

In addition to freestyle, Haughey has also been called on to race some breaststroke for Energy Standard as they aim to win back the ISL title. Energy Standard led into Saturday’s final day of competition, after a disastrous 400 medley relay for Cali, in which the team was controversially disqualified due to Lilly King’s breaststroke turn. That one race pushed Energy Standard ahead of Cali in what would have otherwise led to a Cali win.

Beyond ISL, Haughey’s had a super successful year. In Tokyo, she won silver in the LCM 100 and 200 free. Earlier, in 2020, she won Asian Female of the Year Swammy for the second time in a row.