Siobhan Haughey Posts 2nd-Fastest All-Time SCM 200 Free: 1:50.66

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAYOFFS MATCH 3, DAY 2

Just a few events after her Energy Standard teammate Ilya Shymanovich broke his own world record in the men’s 100 breaststroke, Siobhan Haughey blasted her way to a 1:50.66 in the women’s 200 freestyle, rattling Sarah Sjostrom‘s 2017 World Record of 1:50.43.

Haughey’s swim now stands as the second-fastest swim of all time and broke her own ISL and Hong Kong National Record of 1:51.11 set during the ISL Season 2 in Budapest last year.

The 24-year-old now owns five of the 10-fastest swims ever.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 200 Freestyle (SCM)

Split Comparison

Old PB (2020): 1:51.11 New PB: 1:50.66 Sjostrom WR (2017): 50 25.88 26.22 25.99 100 54.09 (28.21) 54.14 (27.92) 54.45 (28.46) 150 1:22.46 (28.37) 1:22.61 (28.47) 1:22.61 (28.16) 200 1:51.11 (28.65) 1:50.66 (28.05) 1:50.43 (27.82)

Looking at her splits, Haughey made a clear effort to control her first 50 speed more than she did a year ago. Her opening 50 of 26.22 is almost 4 tenths slower than her opening 50 from last year, though she almost made up the difference entirely on the second 50 as she split a 27.92 today. She flipped a little behind her pace at the 150, but had significantly more left in the tank for the final 50, out-splitting her former lifetime best by a full 6 tenths en route to a half-second best time.

Her race strategy also brings her more in line with Sarah Sjostrom‘s splitting from her 2017 world record, which prioritized back half speed over early-race speed.

Both Haughey and Sjostrom represent Energy Standard during the ISL season, giving them the most intimidating freestyle 1-2 punch in the league. In addition to her freestyle duties, Haughey has also been racing some breaststroke for Energy Standard as they look to take the ISL team title back from the Cali Condors in Season 3.