2021 ISL Playoffs: Match 3 Live Recap

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

The second weekend of the 2021 ISL playoffs kick off this evening in Eindhoven, with Energy Standard, the Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions and DC Trident all suiting up. After dropping the first playoff match to the defending champion Cali Condors, the 2019 champs Energy Standard stand to be the heavy favorites in their second playoff match this season. Energy Standard is led by World Record holders Sarah Sjostrom and Ilya Shymanovich, who will both race today, but are still without sprinting ace Florent Mandadou.

The main storyline for this match should be the race for second, as Toronto, DC and the Aqua Centurions all finished outside the top 2 in their first playoff match. Another bottom 2 here would all but eliminate those teams from playoff contention. The top four teams after the six playoff matches will advance to the ISL Championship match December 3-4 in Eindhoven.

Women’s 100 fly

Top 8 finishers:

Louise Hansson (TOR): 55.91 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS): 55.99 Madeline Banic (ENS): 56.96 Elena di Liddo (AQC): 57.07 Silvia di Pietro (AQC): 57.19 Linnea Mack (DCT): 57.21 Laura Stephens (TOR): 57.80 Klaudia Nazieblo (DCT): 57.98

Playoff Match 3 starts with an upset in the women’s 100 fly, with Toronto’s Louise Hansson outtouching her countrymate and uccrent World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom 55.91 to 55.99. Hansson led wire to wire, turning two tenths ahead of Sjostrom at the 50 and held off a late surge to take the win.

Energy Standard’s depth was on display early though, as Madeline Banic touched in 3rd behind Sjostrom to help mitigate the point damage by the upset loss. AQC posted a 4-5 finish to give them an early edge over DCT.

Men’s 100 fly

Top 8 finishers:

Matteo Rivolta (AQC): 49.05 Camden Murphy (DCT): 49.88 Zach Harting (DCT): 50.45 Adam Barrett (ENS): 50.76 Grigori Pekarski (TOR): 51.00 Marius Kusch (TOR): 51.05 Thomas Ceccon (AQC): 51.20 James Guy (ENS): 51.58

Aqua Centurions’ Matteo Rivolta blasted out to the lead in the first 50 to dominate the men’s 100 fly in 49.05, while breaking the Italian record in the process. Rivolta also jackpotted the 6th-8th place points to give AQC the early team lead after two events.

The DC Trident made up for a disappointing finish in the women’s 100 fly with a strong 2-3 finish by Americans Camden Murphy and Zach Harting. Murphy touched in 2nd in 49.88 and Harting touched in 3rd with a 50.45.

After missing last week’s match due to a knee injury, Energy Standard’s Chad le Clos is still nowhere to be found in the 100 fly, exposing a massive hole in ENS’ lineup.

Women’s 200 back

Top 8 finishers:

Kylie Masse (TOR): 2:01.52 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS): 2:02.43 Lisa Bratton (TOR): 2:02.78 Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS): 2:04.03 Federica Pellegrini (AQC): 2:06.01 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (DCT): 2:07.39 Ali Deloof (DCT): 2:08.40 Alessia Polieri (AQC): 2:12.86

Toronto is now two for two in women’s events for the day, as Kylie Masse touched first in the 200 back in 2:01.52. Masse turned first at the 50 mark by over a half second and widened her lead over the next 100 to take the win. Masse also jackpots the 6th-8th place points.

Titan teammate Lisa Bratton touched in third in 2:02.78 secure big points for Toronto. Energy Standard was led by Anastasia Shkurdai’s second place finish in 2:02.43, while her teammate Mary-Sophie Harvey touched fourth in 2:04.03.

