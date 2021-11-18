Alberto Razzetti Snags Ceccon’s Italian Record With 1:52.10 200 IM

2021 ISL Playoff Match 3

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

Alberto Razzetti continued his phenomenal month of November by breaking the Italian Record en route to victory in the men’s 200 IM at the ISL’s third playoff match in Eindhoven, putting up a time of 1:52.10.

Razzetti’s time improves on the previous Italian Record of 1:52.49, set less than two weeks ago by Thomas Ceccon at the European Short Course Championships in Kazan.

In that Euro final, Razzetti was actually under the existing national record going into the event at 1:52.75, winning bronze, but was edged out by Ceccon, who won the silver. The previous record had stood at 1:53.26, set by Ceccon in 2018.

In Thursday’s race in the ISL, Razzetti led from the get-go, going wire-to-wire to touch first by almost two seconds and score 12 points for the Toronto Titans.

Although he was competing at the match for the Aqua Centurions, Ceccon did not race the 200 IM.

Split Comparison

Relative to the way Ceccon swims the event, Razzetti is clearly the superior breaststroker, while Ceccon has a better closing 50.

Compared to his swim at Euros, Razzetti made up a huge chunk of time on the front-half—particularly the backstroke, where he split over seven-tenths quicker in 28.16.

Ceccon, 2021 Euros Razzetti, 2021 ISL Playoffs Razzetti, 2021 Euros 24.28 24.17 24.40 27.96 (52.24) 28.16 (52.33) 28.89 (53.29) 33.38 (1:25.62) 32.13 (1:24.46) 32.24 (1:25.53) 26.87 (1:52.49) 27.64 (1:52.10) 27.22 (1:52.75)

In addition to his bronze in the 200 IM, Razzetti also won an upset gold medal in the men’s 200 fly at the European Championships over heavy favorite Kristof Milak, and added a silver medal in the men’s 400 IM, establishing new Italian Records in both.

In the ISL, Razzetti has now won six races for Toronto this season, including back-to-back first-place finishes in the 200 IM.

During the second playoff match last weekend, the 22-year-old won the event in a time of 1:52.86—just off his previous best from the Euros the week prior.