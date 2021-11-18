2021 NC State Invite Day 1 Prelims: Andrei Minakov Blasts 19.1 50 Free

2021 NC State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals

Greensboro Aquatic Center

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational

Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov ripped a 19.13 in prelims to lead the field -and the nation so far this season- in the 50 free. His time, an improvement of .6 from his previous PB, would have made the A final at 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships, an event in which Stanford had only one entrant and did not score. NC State secured four of the spots in the A final with Noah Henderson (19.54), David Curtiss (19.55), Nyls Korstanje (19.67), and Giovanni Izzo (19.72). Penn State freshman Victor Baganha tied Henderson with 19.54 for the second-fastest time of the morning.

NC State’s Ross Dant put up a 4:16.28 to qualify first in the 500 free; teammates James Plage (4:17.31) and Eric Knowles (4:18.93) will join him in the A final. Stanford got two in the top-8 of the 500 with Preston Forst (4:17.15) and Grant Shoults (4:17.62).

Arizona State qualified 1-2-3 in the men’s 200 IM with Leon Marchand (1:43.92), Grant House (1:43.94), and David Schlicht (1:44.71). The Wolfpack’s Mikey Moore (1:44.88) and Luke Miller (1:45.13) qualified just ahead of Duke’s Cole Reznick (1:45.29). Coming into today, Marchand’s 1:43.69 from the ASU-USC dual meet ranked the #1 time in the NCAA.

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin posted the fastest time of the morning in the 500 free (4:38.65) by nearly 3 seconds, but Stanford managed to get three freshmen (Regan Smith 4:46.49, Lillie Nordmann 4:46.75, and Aurora Roghair 4:47.60) and two seniors (Brooke Forde 4:41.32, Morgan Tankersley 4:45.10) in the A final.

NC State will have six of the lanes in tonight’s A final of the 200 IM with Julia Poole (1:56.17), Kate Moore (1:56.40), Annabel Crush (1:57.85), Katharine Berkoff (1:58.38), Grace Sheble (1:58.94), and Heather MacCausland (1:58.95). Stanford freshman Torri Huske led the field with 1:55.54.

Huske also qualified for the A final of the 50 free with 22.15. But the top time of the morning belonged to NC State’s Kylee Alons, whose 21.90 made her one of only four women in the NCAA to break 22 seconds so far this season. Her teammate Berkoff qualified third with 22.48.