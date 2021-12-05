Indiana’s Tomer Frankel and Jack Franzman Hit B Cuts Against Cincinnati

Indiana vs. Cincinnati

December 3, 2021

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Short course yard (25 yards)

Results link

Team scores: Indiana M Defeat Cincinnati M 163-122 (EXHIBITION AIDED) Indiana W Defeat Cincinnati W 163-121 (EXHIBITION AIDED)



Indiana defeated Cincinnati at home Friday night, with sophomore Tomer Frankel earning an NCAA B cut in the 200 fly for the first time this season and Jack Franzman earning one in the 50 free, his fourth time doing so this season.

Frankel won his event with a time of 1:44.12, and Franzman won his in 19.83. With their wins, the Indiana men, ranked No. 6 in the country, advanced to 6-0 for the season. The women are now 5-1.

Men’s Meet

The Indiana men won fourteen out of sixteen events on Friday night. In addition to Frankel and Franzman, three Hoosier divers — Andrew Capobianco, Quinn Henninger, and Carson Tyler — earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Franzman also won three events. Franzman won the 50 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay. The medley relay consisted of Gabriel Fantoni on backstroke (21.47), Van Mathias on breaststroke (24.08), Frankel on butterfly (20.97), and Franzman on freestyle (19.62) for a total time of 1:26.14. The free relay consisted of Franzman (44.07), Rafael Miroslaw (43.27), Brendan Burns (44.28) and Gavin Wight (45.34) for a total winning time of 2:56.96.

Franzman’s teammate on the 400 free relay, junior Burns, also won three events. In addition to the free relay, Burns won the 200 free (1:38.95) and the 500 free (4:26.08). His 200 was his slowest this season, while this is his first time swimming the 500 in his college career.

The other big winner for the Hoosiers was sophomore Maxwell Reich, who swept the breaststroke events. He swam the 100 in 55.28 and the 200 in 2:00.70.

On Cincinnati’s side, Hunter Gubeno won the 200 backstroke in 1:47.25. This is his fastest time in a dual meet this season. Even though Indiana exhibitioned some of their swimmers, Gubeno still had the fastest time overall.

The other Cincinnati event winner was Michael Balcerak, who swam the 100 fly in 48.34 to win the event. He also had the fastest time overall, despite exhibitioning on both teams.

Women’s Meet

The Indiana women had four divers who scored NCAA Zone qualifying times on both the 1-meter and 3-meter: Megan Carter, Morgan Casey, Anne Fowler, and Kristen Hayden. Hayden also secured her first win with Indiana, taking the 3-meter in 377.10.

Among the swimmers, only Emily Weiss won three events. She swept the breaststroke, swimming the 100 in 1:01.99, the 200 in 2:16.26. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay, consisting of Kacey McKenna on back (25.65), Weiss on breast (27.82), Elizabeth Broshears on fly (24.29), and Ashley Turak on free (22.11). The relay swam a total time of 1:39.87.

Sophomore Ella Ristic was the only other Hoosier to win two individual events. She won the 100 free in 50.71 and the 200 IM in 2:02.75. Ristic’s best events last season were the 200 and 500 free, but she also placed sixteenth at Big Ten Championships in the 100 free.

Erin Shema hit the ground running for Cincinnati, winning the 200 free in 1:49.25. The time also happened to be her personal best. She set her previous best time at AAC Championships last season.

Shema’s teammate, Sydney St. Rose-Finear, won the 500 free in 4:56.55. This is her fastest time of the season in the event.

Cincinnati also won the 400 free relay, with the help of Indiana’s exhibitioning.

Indiana will return to the pool on January 8, traveling to Michigan for a dual meet. Cincinnati will return later, hosting Kenyon College on January 14.