15 Pool Records Fall as Mizzou Sweeps Missouri State

Missouri vs. Missouri State

December 4th, 2021

Springfield, Missouri

Team scores Women: Missouri 189.5 Missouri State 108.5 Men: Missouri 207 Missouri State 79

Full results

While many college programs across the country are either competing at a midseason invite or idle this weekend, Missouri’s two Division I programs met for a dual meet in Springfield, Missouri. At the end of the day, the Mizzou Tigers came out victorious in both the men’s and women’s meets and set 13 new pool records at Missouri State’s Hammons Student Center.

Men’s Meet Recap

Mizzou started off the meet by breaking the pool record in the 200 medley relay, with the quartet of Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton, Danny Kovac and Kevin Hammer posting a 1:27.56 to win by almost two full seconds. Kovac was the highlight on the relay with 100 fly All-American posting a 20.88 fly split.

The relay’s backstroker, Jack Dahlgren, went four for-four in pool records on the day. In his first individual event, the 100 back, the Victoria, Minnesota native swam to a full second win in 47.53. He later returned to win the 500 free, an event he swam at the 2019 NCAA’s, in a pool record 4:24.90. Dahlgren’s final pool record came courtesy in the 400 free relay, where the All-American split a 43.84 anchor leg to lead Mizzou to the win in 2:56.78. Joining him on the relay was Kovac, Patton and freshman Grant Bochenski.

Also winning two individual events for the Tigers was sophomore Frederik Rindshoej. A native of Denmark, Rindshoej broke the pool record in the 100 breast in 53.73 to win by three quarters of a second. He later returned to win the 100 free in 44.62, just barely out-touching senior teammate Kyle Leach, who took second in 44.71.

The Missouri State Bears were led by Brunno Suzuki, a freshman from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Suzuki notched a second-place finish in the 200 free, touching in 1:39.47 behind Mizzou’s Grant Bochenski. Bochenski set the pool record at 1:37.86. Suzuki recorded another second place finish in the 200 IM, finishing in 1:52.86, and notched a third place finish in the 200 breast in 2:05.59.

Other individual event winners (pool record noted):

1000 free: Jibran Himsieh (Mizzou) 9:25.06

200 fly: Luke Davis (Mizzou) 1:47.17

50 free: Kyle Leach (Mizzou) 20.56

200 back: Mikolaj Malec (Mizzou) 1:44.41 [PR]

200 breast: Will Woodwin (Mizzou) 1:58.31 [PR]

100 fly: Ben Patton (Mizzou) 47.53 [PR]

200 IM: Noah Scheuermann (Mizzou) 1:50.20

Women’s Meet Recap:

Not to be outdone, the Tiger women also broke a slew of pool records in their meet with Missouri State. They started off the meet with a bang, breaking the pool record in the 200 medley relay in 1:39.27. Sarah Thompson led off in 24.73 and Missouri never gave up the lead despite Missouri State charging hard. The Bears A relay, highlighted by a 21.67 anchor split from fifth year senior Anna Miller, touched just behind the Tigers in 1:39.62.

Following her quick backstroke leadoff split, Missouri’s fifth year All-American was back to her record-breaking ways in the 50 free, dominating the field to win in a new pool record of 22.45. Thompson’s lifetime best stands at 21.42 from last year’s NCAA’s where she finished 3rd. Thompson also won the 200 IM in 2:01.41, finishing two seconds ahead of Missouri State’s Kelly Sego.

Also breaking an individual pool record for the Tigers was junior Macy Rink, who won the 500 free in 4:51.01. Rink, a Bloomington, Illinois native who transferred to Mizzou from Iowa, was just off her lifetime best of 4:50.61, which she set at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Missouri State was led by fifth-year Anna Miller, who set two pool records of her own on Saturday. In her first individual event, Miller dominated the field in the 200 free to win by almost four seconds in 1:47.07. That swim comes in as a massive lifetime best for the St. Louis native, whose previous best was 1:50.56 from the 2019 SMU Invite. Miller returned later on to take the 100 fly in 54.03 in another pool record, which was a half second off of her lifetime best.

Other individual event winners:

1000 free: Jane Smith (Mizzou) 10:01.00

100 back: Kelly Sego (Missouri State) 55.99

100 breast: Kayla Jones (Mizzou) 1:02.27

200 fly: Brecken Merkel (Mizzou) 2:00.20

100 free: Meredith Rees (Mizzou) 50.92

200 back: Katrina Brathwaite (Mizzou) 2:01.44

200 breast: Kayla Jones (Mizzou): 2:16.88

Missouri State will return to action on December 17th when they host in-state Division II power Drury, while Mizzou will take over a month off of competition before welcoming ACC foe Louisville to Columbia for a dual meet.