Matt Fallon Become Second-Fastest Freshman 200 Breaststroker Ever

Penn’s Matt Fallon just became the second-fastest freshman ever to swim the 200 breaststroke when he went 1:50.53 during the prelims of the Zippy Invite.

Fallon’s time falls behind only Max McHugh’s 1:49.41 from 2019. McHugh is the 2021 NCAA champion in the 100 and 200 breast. Fallon also narrowly beat Reece Whitley’s best time as a Cal freshman in 2019, 1:50.62.

With his time, Fallon became the eighth-fastest 200 breaststroker in NCAA history. Sitting at No. 1 is Texas’ Will Licon, with his 1:47.91 from 2017.

In addition, Fallon broke both the Ivy League and Penn records in the event. The previous Ivy League record was 1:52.28, set by Cornell’s Alex Evdokimov at the 2018 Ivy League Championships. Penn’s record was 1:54.38, set by Mark Andrew in 2019.

Fallon is also a member of the U.S. National Team. He finished eighth in the 200 breast at Olympic Trials, and he’s been a significant point-winner for Penn this season.

At the dual meet against Ivy League rival Brown, Fallon won the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He also had the fastest time in the 400 IM at Penn’s meet against Villanova, though his race was exhibitioned and his time ultimately didn’t count.

Penn itself has previously been a home for elite breaststroke, producing a U.S. Open record holder and national teamer in the 50m breast, Brendan McHugh.

Fallon still has the finals of the Zippy Invite to continue to improve on his time, not to mention the rest of the season — including Ivy League championships and NCAAs — to become the fastest freshman ever.