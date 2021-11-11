Practice + Pancakes: Penn Breaststroke Group Goes SCM Pace 50s, Friday Power

While in Philadelphia, I took a visit to Penn University to come see what their Friday breaststroke group looks like. Penn, the new home to national teamer (200 breast) and freshman Matt Fallon, is no stranger to elite breaststroke, having produced national teamer and American record-holder in the 50m breast, Brendan McHugh. On this particular Friday, the team did a little IM work (75s transition capped with a 200 IM for time), 50s breast at pace (the top group going 8×50 @ :40 and 5×50 @ :45), and finished things off with some power work.