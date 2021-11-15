Penn Women and Men Sweep Visiting Ivy League Rival, Brown, at Sheerr Pool

University of Pennsylvania vs. Brown University Dual Meet

November 13, 2021

Sheerr Pool, Philadelphia, PA

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Penn men 152 – Brown men 148 Penn women 179 – Brown women 121



The Penn men’s and women’s teams hosted Brown at Sheerr Pool on Saturday and while both Quaker teams came away with wins, the men did so with the narrowest of margins. Just four points separated the two teams.

Freshman Matt Fallon was a major contributor to Penn’s victory, winning the 100 breast (54.22), 200 breast (1:55.53) and 200 IM (1:49.75), and swimming the breaststroke leg on the first-place 200 medley relay. Another first-year, Cody Hopkins, doubled up with wins in 3-meter and 1-meter diving, earning 352.95/320.18 points in the respective events.

Other Penn event winners included William Kamps in the 1000 free (9:25.11); Mark McCrary in the 100 back (50.08); and Nick Malchow in the 50 free (20.97).

Brown, down by 25 points at the break, had a strong second half of the meet but even a win (with 3:04.35 to Penn’s 3:05.67) in the 400 free relay from Michael Lincoln (46.05), Lucas Hess (45.78), Marcus Lee (45.92), and Horace Qiao (46.60) wasn’t quite enough to catch the Quakers.

Lincoln led teammates Tyler Lu (1:40.76) and Luka Scheidl (1:41.96) to a 1-2-3 Brown sweep in the 200 free with 1:39.79. Lincoln also won the 100 free (45.98) ahead of Hess (46.21). Brown also got wins from Ben Hayes in the 200 fly (1:49.99); Andrew Berzolla in the 500 free (4:33.78); and Chris Ma in the 100 fly (49.33), who finished just ahead of Qiao (49.74).

The women’s meet was less even, with Penn winning all but five events. Beginning with the 200 medley relay, the Quakers won the first three events in a row. Hannah Kannan, Jenessa Schwarz, Vanessa Chong, and Margot Kaczorowski combined for 1:40.31 to win the 200 medley relay, before Lia Thomas won back-to-back events in the 1000 free (9:48.93) and 200 free (1:51.96). Thomas later added a victory in the 500 free (4:46.41), as well.

Penn picked up double wins from Kaczorowski in the 50 free (23.88) and 100 free (51.29), and Anna Boeckman in the 200 breast (2:20.38) and 200 IM (2:06.42). Hannah Liu won the 100 breast (1:04.54), coming to the wall 1.1 seconds ahead of Boeckman. Chong added a Quaker victory in the 200 fly (2:10.84).

Brown got wins from Jenna Reznicek in the 100 back (55.01), just off her league-leading time of 54.74 from the Brown-Dartmouth-Princeton tri-meet the previous weekend, and the 100 fly (55.54); Liv Mitchell in 3m diving (273.23 points); Mitchell and Julia Feord in 1m diving (tied with 264.00 points each); and Emily Clements in the 200 back (2:00.75).