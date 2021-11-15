DYNA-to-Florida Pipeline Continues as Alex Mitchell (2023) Verbals to Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Mitchell from Brookhaven, Georgia has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida!!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their endless support through this process! Can’t wait to be a gator🐊💙🧡”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Mitchell currently swims year-round with Dynamo Swim Club, after having spent her first two years of high school in Chicago. Mitchell had a strong long course season in Atlanta, notching PBs in the 200/400/800 free and 200/400 IM representing DYNA at the Georgia Senior Long Course Championships and at Huntsville Futures. In the latter meet, she placed 5th in the 200 free (2:03.47), 4th in the 400 free (4:19.46), 7th in the 200 IM (2:19.97), and 10th in the 400 IM (4:53.20).

Her best SCY times come from the Dynamo-hosted 18&U Winter Championships in December (200 free, 100 back) and the 2021 Georgia Senior Short Course State Championships in March (50/500 free, 200 back, 200/400 IM). At the SCY state meet, she won the 400 IM, was runner-up in the 500 free, and finished in the top-5 in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.93

500 free – 4:49.25

200 IM – 2:03.11

400 IM – 4:18.75

100 back – 57.20

200 back – 1:59.42

Mitchell will head south to Gainesville with Dynamo teammate Catie Choate; also committed to the Gators’ class of 2027 are Michaela Mattes (#6), Julia Podkoscielny (#9), Grace Rainey (#11), Lainy Kruger (#18), and JoJo Ramey (“BOTR”).

