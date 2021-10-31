Lainy Kruger, #18 in 2023, Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lainy Kruger from Taylor Mill, Kentucky has given a verbal commitment to the University of Florida where she will join #6 Michaela Mattes, #9 Julia Podkoscielny, #11 Grace Rainey, and Catie Choate in the class of 2027.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at the University of Florida!! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way! I can’t wait to be a part of Gator Nation!!🐊🧡💙”

A junior at Notre Dame Academy, Kruger does her club swimming with Northern Kentucky Clippers. She has an interesting portfolio of events, including a 200 IM (2:00.5) that fits nicely with the times of future classmates Podkoscielny (1:58.7), Rainey (2:00.9), and Mattes (2:01.1). She also has among the class’s fastest 100/200 freestyle lineup and boasts a 1:01.8 100 breast, to boot.

In high school swimming, Kruger is the defending Kentucky state champion in the 100 breast, having won the title at the 2021 KHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships with 1:01.85. She was also runner-up in the 100 free (49.67), swam breast on the 14th-place 200 medley relay (29.30), and anchored the 16th-place 400 free relay (50.53).

She wrapped up long course season with all-new times in the 50 free (26.37), 200 free (2:02.70), 100 breast (1:12.89), and 100 fly (1:02.85) at Speedo Summer Championships-East, where she placed 18th in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free, 17th in the 200 free, 17th in the 100 breast, 22nd in the 100 fly, and 12th in the 200 IM.

Kruger will be an immediate contributor to the Gators’ effort. She is just hovering on scoring range at the conference level in all her events. (To score at 2021 SECs it took 1:01.48/2:13.42 in the breast, 49.27/1:47.80 in the free, 1:59.16 in the IM, and 54.12/2:00.05 in the fly.) She will have ample opportunity to figure out where she slots best into the lineup.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:47.45

100 free – 49.67

100 breast – 1:01.85

200 breast – 2:13.91

200 IM – 2:00.50

100 fly – 55.80

200 fly – 2:00.11

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster