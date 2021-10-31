Hungarian Junior Nat’l Champion Lia Csulak Announces Verbal to ASU for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lia Csulak from Érd, Hungary has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2027.

“I’m beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University starting in the Summer of 2023! I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches and @swimcoachrachel for leading me through this journey. Can’t WAIT to be a sun devil😈 Forks UP for a lifetime of new memories and experiences @sundevilswimdive 🤪😈”

Csulak swims with the club team Érdi VíziSport and focuses on longer-distance free, fly, and IM. She represented Hungary at the LEN European Championships in Budapest, finishing 12th in prelims with a PB of 16:44.64. A month later, she scored best times in the LCM 400 free, 800 free, and 400 IM at the 2021 Hungarian Junior National Championships. She won the 800 free, was runner-up in the 400 IM, and placed third in the 400 free. At European Junior Championships in Rome, she finished fifth in the final of the 200 fly and swam in prelims of the 400 IM (9th) and 1500 free (10th).

Best LCM times:

400 free – 4:20.57

800 free – 8:42.77

1500 free – 16:44.64

200 fly – 2:11.83

400 IM – 4:47.53

Csulak recently swam at the Budapest stop of the FINA World Cup, competing in the 800 free (8:54.40), 200 fly (2:17.74), and 400 IM (4:55.96). All three times were lifetime bests.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster