Trials Wave I Qualifer in Back/Fly, Catie Choate (2023) Verbals to Florida

High school junior Catie Choate from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, has made a verbal pledge to the University of Florida. She and Dynamo Swim Club teammate Alex Mitchell are the sixth and seventh public commitments to the Gators’ class of 2027.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida!! All thanks to God, my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am today! I can’t wait to be a Gator! Go Gators!!!🐊💙🧡”

Choate swims for Norcross High School and is the double defending Georgia High School 7A State Champion in the 100 back. As a freshman, she won the 100 back in 54.66 and was runner-up in the 100 free (51.17) at the 2019 GHSA 7A State Meet. This past season she repeated her back victory (55.01) and this time swam the 100 fly, finishing second with 55.81. She also led off the 200 medley relay (26.03 backstroke) and anchored the 200 free relay (23.63). A month later, swimming for Dynamo, she competed at Georgia Senior Short Course State Championships and won the 50 back, placed 5th in the 100 free and 100 back, and was 6th in the 100 IM and 11th in the 200 free. She picked up new times in the 100/200 free, 50 back, and 100/200 IM at the meet.

She had an outstanding meet at Huntsville Futures this summer. She was runner-up in the 100/200 back, and placed 3rd in the 200 free, 6th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 100 fly. She left Alabama with new LCM PBs in the:

100 back – 1:02.04

200 back – 2:13.76

100 fly – 1:00.52

200 free – 2:02.94

100 free – 57.20

50 free – 26.65

Choate will join the Florida Gators in the fall of 2023 with #6 Michaela Mattes, #9 Julia Podkoscielny, #11 Grace Rainey, #18 Lainy Kruger, JoJo Ramey, and Mitchell.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.30

100 back – 54.66

50 back – 25.85

100 fly – 55.25

50 free – 23.45

100 free – 51.12

200 free – 1:51.42

200 IM – 2:04.41

