Wave II A-finalst JoJo Ramey Hands Florida Women 5th Verbal for 2023-24

High school junior JoJo Ramey from Fishers Area Swimming Tigers in Fishers, Indiana is the latest verbal commitment to the University of Florida’s class of 2027.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! I am so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches at FAST for guiding me along the way. Also, thank you to all of the UF coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to be a part of Gator Nation!! GO GATORS💙🐊🧡”

Ramey is a junior at Fishers High School. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she is the sixth-fastest 15-16 200m backstroker in U.S. history, having clocked a best-by-1.5-seconds 2:08.90 in semifinals of Olympic Trials Wave II to make the A final. Ramey eventually finished seventh with 2:09.90. She also made semi-finals of the 100m back, placing 15th with 1:00.93. She capped off her impressive summer with PBs in the 200/400m free (2:03.81/4:23.71) at Speedo Summer Championships-East time trials.

In high school swimming, Ramey came in fourth in both the 200 free (1:47.54) and 500 free (4:53.40) at the 2021 IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championship. Both were best times, as was her leadoff 50 back (26.03) on the Fishers 200 medley relay. She also contributed a 51.27 split on the 5th-place 400 free relay. In December 2020, she logged her best-ever SCY times in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 55.50

200 back – 1:56.58

200 free – 1:47.54

500 free – 4:53.40

200 IM – 2:02.65

400 IM – 4:22.26

100 fly – 58.45

Ramey was on the USA National Junior Team that just competed at the FINA World Cup stops in Berlin and Budapest. She will suit up for the Gators with fellow class of 2027 verbal commits Michaela Mattes, Julia Podkoscielny, Grace Rainey, and Lainy Kruger. All five of them made our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. Ramey was named “Best of the Rest,” while the other four ranked 6th, 9th, 11th, and 18th, respectively.

