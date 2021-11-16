Stephanie Sifferman to Join Virginia Tech’s Class of 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the trip across the country, Stephanie Sifferman will be traveling from one coast to the other for college, committing to swim at Virginia Tech. Siffereman is from Santa Clara, California where she swims with the Santa Clara Swim Club. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Sifferman also swims for her school, Archbishop Mitty High School. Sifferman has qualified for Nationals in the 100 fly and 100 free, as well as for Junior Nationals in the 200 fly, 200 free, and 50 free. She will be the second member of her family to swim Division I, with her brother Nick also traveling across the country to swim at Loyola-Maryland.

“Through the entire recruiting process the coaches at Tech made me feel at home. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to my parents, coaches, and God for this opportunity.”

In August, Sifferman made it into the finals of two events while competing at the Summer Championships-West meet. Her highest finish at that meet came in the 200 fly, where she took 15th place in the B-final of the event, touching in 2:19.76 in finals. She also added a 24th-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:09.66 in finals. During prelims of that event she was almost a full second faster, touching in 2:08.70.

Sifferman traveled across the country last spring to race at the 18&Under Spring Cup in Des Moines, Iowa. She set multiple personal best times at that meet, finishing the 200 free in 2:04.86, the 100 fly in 1:02.14, and the 200 fly in 2:17.46.

Many of Sifferman’s lifetime bests in the short course pool came from the Arizona Senior State Championships from last March. Sifferman qualified for the A-final of the 100 fly (55.88), 200 IM (2:05.60 in prelims), 100 back (56.06), and 200 back (2:04.42 in prelims). Her highest finish at the meet came in the 100 back, where she snagged 6th after dropping half a second from her time in prelims.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 23.93

100 free – 51.13

200 free – 1:49.43

100 back – 56.06

200 back – 2:01.74

100 fly – 55.62

200 fly – 2:00.40

200 IM – 2:05.60

Sifferman will bring potential in nearly every event to Blacksburg when she arrives on the Virginia Tech campus next fall. With her current best times, her biggest impact to the team looks to be in the 200 fly, where she would have been Virginia Tech’s fourth-best swimmer in 2021.

Virginia Tech’s top 200 butterflyer from last season, Reka Gyorgy, graduated last year, Karissa Franz, who led the team last year in the 100 fly, will be a senior during Sifferman’s freshman year. Sifferman will also have two years of overlap with Caroline Bentz and Emma Atkinson, a pair of current sophomores who led the Hokies in multiple events last season.

The Virginia Tech program, led by Sergio Lopez Miro, is coming off a season that saw them take 4th at the ACC Championships and 21st at the NCAA Championships. The team was led at NCAA’s by Atkinson, who was an A-finalist in the 200 back and B-finalist in the 100 back.

Sifferman will join the class of 2026 with Carmen Weiler, Caroline Foltz, Emily Claesson, Isabel Marstellar, Peyton Guziec and Sydney DeBaecke.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.