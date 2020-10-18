VHSL 4A State Champion Isabel Marstellar (2022) Gives Verbal Pledge to H2Okies

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabel Marstellar from Newport News, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s class of 2026. She will join Spain’s Carmen Weiler in Blacksburg in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech. I am so grateful for my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Hokie! #gohokies”

Marstellar is a junior at Menchville High School. She swims year-round for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins under Jack Bierie and specializes mainly in IM, back, and fly. In her sophomore year of high school swimming, she won the 200 IM (2:05.07) at the 2020 VHSL Class 4 Swimming & Diving Championship. She also anchored the winning 200 free relay (23.73), led off the runner-up 200 medley relay (27.44 backstroke), and took 4th in the 100 back (57.71).

Marstellar is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and 200 fly. She earned PBs in the 50/200 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly in March at the 2020 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, where she placed 18th in the 200 free, 15th in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 back, 12th in the 100 fly, 17th in the 200 fly, and 15th in the 200 IM. Last summer, she competed at Geneva Futures in the 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She came in 14th in the 200 fly and left the meet with new PBs in the LCM 100 fly (1:01.04) and 200 fly (2:22.91).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.51

100 back – 57.43

200 fly – 2:01.94

100 fly – 56.41

100 free – 52.63

200 free – 1:52.11

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.