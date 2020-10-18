Freshman Wyatt Davis Clocks 46.80/1:43.80 in Backstroke at Michigan Intrasquad

Michigan Maize and Blue Intrasquad

Saturday, October 17th, 2020

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Short Course Yards (SCY)

The University of Michigan Wolverines announced on Twitter yesterday that they would be hosting an intrasquad meet to kick off their racing this fall. The results weren’t posted in a PDF, but Michigan did tweet out the results of each race. They also live streamed the meet, so if you’re interested in watching any races, follow the link in the tweet below:

Following her stellar 57.2 LCM 100 fly earlier this week, Michigan star Maggie MacNeil swam a 51.86 100 back and 22.12 50 free in her first SCY racing since the Women’s Big Ten Championships. All in all, MacNeil swam a little slower at this year’s intrasquad than she did at last year’s meet, which was held on October 18th, 2019. Last year, MacNeil swam a 21.70 in the 50 free, and didn’t race the 100 back, instead swimming a 49.57 in the 100 fly.

Gus Borges swam a little faster than he did at last year’s intrasquad, turning in a 19.75 50 free to kick off the season. Last year, Borges was 19.77 at this meet. Another notable swim in the men’s 50 free came from Sophomore Cam Peel. Last year as a freshman, Peel swam a 20.61 at the intrasquad, and took that time all the way down to 20.02 this year. 0.59 second improvement from Peel could mean big things for his Sophomore campaign, as he has a personal best of 19.62 in the 50 free (2020 Big Ten Champs).

Freshman Wyatt Davis is already making a splash with his new team. Davis posted a 46.80 in the 100 back, marking the fastest time on the team by half a second. Davis also swam a 1:43.80 200 back, also leading the team. The swims mark some promising news for the Wolverines, who more backstroke speed on their medley relays in order to compete for Big Ten titles in those events this year.

Junior Mason Hunter had a huge swim in the 100 breast, clocking a 53.27 to post the fastest time in the field by far. Hunter has a personal best of 52.69, and he swam a 54.61 at the intrasquad last year. Hunter also led the way with a 1:59.18 200 breast later in the meet.

100 BK (W):

Maggie MacNeil: 51.86

Casey Chung: 54.09

Kalli Fama: 56.19 100 BK (M)

Wyatt Davis: 46.80

Eric Storms: 47.33

Nadav Aaronson: 49.43#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

50 FR (W):

Maggie MacNeil: 22.12

Daria Pyshnenko: 22.77

Claire Tuttle: 23.77 50 FR (M):

Gus Borges: 19.75

Cam Peel: 20.02

Bence Szabados: 20.31#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

100 BR (W):

Claire Tuttle: 1:03.18

Claire Donan: 1:07.03

Alex Hughes: 1:08.0 100 BR (M):

Mason Hunter: 53.27

Will Chan: 55.46

Michael MacGillivray: 56.07#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

1000 FR (W):

Kaitlynn Sims: 9:54.57

Sierra Schmidt: 10:07.94

Caroline Sisson: 10:15.49#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

1000 FR (M):

Will Roberts: 9:01.82

Yugo Tsukikawa: 9:21.08#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

200 FR (W):

Noelle Kaufmann: 1:51.18

Megan Glass: 1:51.47

Sophia Kudryashova: 1:51.55 200 FR (M)

Patrick Callan: 1:35.09

Jake Mitchell: 1:35.59

James LeBuke: 1:38.48#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

200 IM (W):

Kathryn Ackerman: 2:01.11

Sophie Housey: 2:03.36

Claire Donan: 2:05.25 200 IM (M):

Jared Daigle: 1:48.10

River Wright: 1:48.73

Jack McCurdy: 1:51.07#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

200 FL (W):

Victoria Kwan: 2:03.70

Octavia Lau: 2:05.38

Megan Glass: 2:05.40 200 FL (M):

Will Roberts: 1:45.57

Spencer Carl: 1:48.40

Charlie Morici: 1:50.27#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

100 FR (W):

Daria Pyshnenko: 50.64

Sophia Kudryashova: 52.18

Claire Newman: 53.21 100 FR (M):

Gus Borges: 43.75

James LeBuke: 44.33

Cam Peel: 44.80#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

200 BK (W):

Kathryn Ackerman: 1:58.99

Sophie Housey: 2:00.01

Casey Chung: 2:01.00 200 BK (M):

Wyatt Davis: 1:43.80

Jared Daigle: 1:45.71

Bora Unalmis: 1:48.66#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

500 FR (W):

Kaitlynn Sims: 4:49.09

Sierra Schmidt: 4:52.97

Kate Krolikowski: 4:59.43 500 FR (M):

Jake Mitchell: 4:20.83

Patrick Callan: 4:26.78

Andrew Babyak: 4:36.54#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

100 FL (W):

Megan Glass: 56.51

Emma Cleason: 57.11

Alexis Margett: 59.31 100 FL (M):

River Wright: 47.84

Eric Storms: 48.39

Bence Szabados: 48.69#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020

200 BR (W):

Claire Tuttle: 2:16.85

Kathryn Ackerman: 2:17.36

Claire Donan: 2:22.31 200 BR (M):

Mason Hunter: 1:59.18

AJ Bornstein: 1:59.27

Michael MacGillivray: 2:01.67#GoBlue — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 17, 2020