Freshman Wyatt Davis Clocks 46.80/1:43.80 in Backstroke at Michigan Intrasquad

Michigan Maize and Blue Intrasquad

  • Saturday, October 17th, 2020
  • Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Short Course Yards (SCY)

The University of Michigan Wolverines announced on Twitter yesterday that they would be hosting an intrasquad meet to kick off their racing this fall. The results weren’t posted in a PDF, but Michigan did tweet out the results of each race. They also live streamed the meet, so if you’re interested in watching any races, follow the link in the tweet below:

Following her stellar 57.2 LCM 100 fly earlier this week, Michigan star Maggie MacNeil swam a 51.86 100 back and 22.12 50 free in her first SCY racing since the Women’s Big Ten Championships. All in all, MacNeil swam a little slower at this year’s intrasquad than she did at last year’s meet, which was held on October 18th, 2019. Last year, MacNeil swam a 21.70 in the 50 free, and didn’t race the 100 back, instead swimming a 49.57 in the 100 fly.

Gus Borges swam a little faster than he did at last year’s intrasquad, turning in a 19.75 50 free to kick off the season. Last year, Borges was 19.77 at this meet. Another notable swim in the men’s 50 free came from Sophomore Cam Peel. Last year as a freshman, Peel swam a 20.61 at the intrasquad, and took that time all the way down to 20.02 this year. 0.59 second improvement from Peel could mean big things for his Sophomore campaign, as he has a personal best of 19.62 in the 50 free (2020 Big Ten Champs).

Freshman Wyatt Davis is already making a splash with his new team. Davis posted a 46.80 in the 100 back, marking the fastest time on the team by half a second. Davis also swam a 1:43.80 200 back, also leading the team. The swims mark some promising news for the Wolverines, who more backstroke speed on their medley relays in order to compete for Big Ten titles in those events this year.

Junior Mason Hunter had a huge swim in the 100 breast, clocking a 53.27 to post the fastest time in the field by far. Hunter has a personal best of 52.69, and he swam a 54.61 at the intrasquad last year. Hunter also led the way with a 1:59.18 200 breast later in the meet.

1
PAC-MAN
1 hour ago

Go Blue! Why didn’t Vargas swim?

