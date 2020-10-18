Daniel Diehl Nearly Breaks Michael Andrew’s 100 Free 13-14 NAG, Goes 44.00

KA FALL CLOSED INVITE

October 16-18, 2020

Carlisle, PA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘KA Fall Closed Invite’

After shattering Michael Andrew‘s 100 back 13-14 NAG record yesterday with a 47.44, 14-year-old Daniel Diehl of Cumberland YMCA hit a lifetime best 44.00 today in the 100 free.

Taking a few tenths off of his old best (44.31), Diehl is closing fast on Andrew’s 100 free NAG record of 43.90 from 2014. Winning the event by seven seconds in the 13-14 division today, Diehl was out in 20.84 and came home in 23.16 on the back-half. While he wasn’t quite as fast as Andrew, he’s still one of just four 13-14s to ever go under 45 seconds, and he’s now over eight-tenths ahead of #3 in history, Ryan Hoffer.

TOP 13-14 PERFORMERS IN U.S. HISTORY – 100 FREE

Michael Andrew – 43.90 (2014) Daniel Diehl – 44.00 (2020) Ryan Hoffer – 44.81 (2013) Daniel Krueger – 44.83 (2014) Jack Dolan – 45.16 (2015)

Later in the session, Diehl raced to the win in the 100 fly, clocking a lifetime best of 48.85 to erase his old best of 49.75. He was out in 22.87 and split a 25.98 on the back-half. In 13-14 history, Diehl now ranks as the #6 performer ever.

TOP 13-14 PERFORMERS IN U.S. HISTORY – 100 FLY

Michael Andrew – 46.95 (2014) Aiden Hayes – 47.78 (2017) Will Hayon/Ronald Dalmacio/Thomas Heilman – 48.81 (2019/2019/2020) – – Daniel Diehl – 48.85 (2020)

Yesterday, in addition to his 100 back NAG record, Diehl went a lifetime best 20.38 to become the #5 performer in 13-14 history. Last weekend, Diehl broke the NAG record in the 200 free by a second-and-a-half, swimming 1:36.75.