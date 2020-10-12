Daniel Diehl Follows-Up NAG Record with #2 All-Time 13-14 100 Freestyle

EAGLE SWIM TEAM VIRTUAL MEET #2 – SENIOR DIVISION
- October 9th – 11th, 2020
- McDonogh School, Maryland
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “MDSI Virtual Meet Series 20-21/005”
Eagle Swim Team in Maryland held its second virtual meet over the weekend.
Highlighting the meet was 14-year-old Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland YMCA who won several individual events and broke a 13-14 NAG record in the 200 freestyle (covered in full, here)
In that 200, Diehl swam to a final time of 1:36.75, which knocked over 1.5 seconds off of the previous 13-14 NAG record set by Destin Lasco in 2016 at 1:38.24.
Diehl also saw time drops across 4 other events: the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 IM, and 500 freestyle. He also swam a best time in the 100 back on the split of a 200 yard back.
Diehl followed up his NAG record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 44.31 in the 100 freestyle, which puts him 2nd in the all-time 13-14 rankings behind Andrew’s 43.90 NAG. With his swim, Diehl dropped over 3 seconds off of his best time (47.75). He previously did not even make the list of the top 100 swims.
In the 200 backstroke, he raced for a first 100 yard split, touching in 48.11. That time also ranks 2nd all-time behind Michael Andrew in the history of the age group. Andrew swam a 47.83 in 2014.
In the 50 freestyle, Diehl posted a time of 20.68 to drop .47 off of his previous best (21.15). His time slots him #13 in the all-time 13-14 rankings. The NAG record stands at 19.76 set by world champion Michael Andrew in 2014.
The 400 IM saw Diehl post another 3 second drop, where he touched second in 3:56.56. His time slots him in at #11 in the all-time 13-14 rankings, just ahead of Olympic legend Michael Phelps.
Although Diehl did not enter the all-time rankings in the 500 freestyle, he still dropped almost 4 seconds to post the 2nd fastest time in the country this year, finishing in 4:42.33.
Beating Diehl in the 400 IM was 17-year-old Nate Sukeena, who put up the fastest time in the country for his age group, finishing in 3:54.47. This was almost a 5 second drop for Sukeena, who is committed to swim for the US Naval Academy in the fall of 2021.
Sukeena also had a very successful weekend, dropping time and winning every race he swam. In addition to the 400 IM, Sukeena also posted best times in the 100 breaststroke (56.41), 200 breaststroke (2:02.08), 200 IM (1:49.65), 200 backstroke (1:50.28), and 200 butterfly (1:53.63).
Notably, Sukenna’s time 200 IM was a 3 second drop from his previous best, and ranks him 4th in the country this season across all age groups.
Other Highlights:
- 17-year-old Kira MacMullan put up a time of 4:28.02 in the 400 IM, which is the 5th fastest time in the country this season among 17 year olds..
- 15-year-old Natalia Diaz from Eagle Swim Club dropped almost 1.5 seconds in her 100 breaststroke to finish first in 1:05.99.
- 16-year-old Taj Benton dropped .9 in his 100 butterfly to touch in a time of 50.47, which beat the rest of the field by over 2 seconds.
It look like Diehl also went for a 100 split in the 200 backstroke. His time for the split was 48.11, which is also the second fastest time ever in the age group after Andrew.
Sheesh…
Wow this kid is quick. How big is he? He’ll be one to watch over the next few years