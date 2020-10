It’s quiz time again on SwimSwam, only this time we’re putting some actual factual knowledge to the test.

“How well do you think you know your favorite Australian swimmers?” is the name of this game, giving you a chance to compete with your swim family, friends, and teammates.

Answer the questions, compare scores, and claim bragging rights until our next quiz comes out. Don’t forget to tell us in the comments how you did!

