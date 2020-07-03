Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Quiz Time: Find Your Swim Stroke Soulmate

Have some fun this week trying out our latest SwimSwam Quiz: Find Your Swim Stroke Soulmate!

You say you’re a breaststroker but is that really where your soul lives? Freestyle comes easy to you, so does that mean you have a fate-type connection with that stroke?

Ok, maybe our latest quiz doesn’t answer questions that deep, but it does give you a fun opportunity to try to match up your personality and preferences with a particular swimming discipline.

Maybe you’re a true backstroke yearning to get out of your butterfly shell, or perhaps IM events truly are where your swimming talent lies. Whatever the case may be, in just a minute or so, have fun finding out your swim stroke soulmate in our quiz that peeks into what really makes you dive into that cold water every day.

Share your match results in the comments below and let us know if you agree or disagree with the outcome produced by the quiz.

In case you missed our first quiz, Which Famous Swimmer Are You? try that one out here.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Horninco

Butterfly. The survey didn’t indicate the distance but it’s clearly 25’s. Or 12.5’s.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 seconds ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!