Dolfin Swim of the Week: Madisyn Cox Hits 2:00 in 200 Free in Return Swim

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Most of the world is still shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Madisyn Cox provides a return to action with our first new Swim of the Week in months.

Cox swam a suited time trial with the Texas women’s pro group. Cox reportedly went 2:00 in the 200 free, 1:03 in the 100 back and 2:14 in the 200 IM. Those aren’t far off of Cox’s career-bests of 1:58.52 (200 free), 1:03.31 (100 back) and 2:09.03 (200 IM).

Only the 200 IM is really a primary event for Cox, who is a U.S. Olympic hopeful in the IMs and breaststrokes. She was the #4 American for the 2019-2020 season with a 2:09.03 in Des Moines shortly before the season was truncated by the worldwide pandemic. Last year, Cox finished as the #2 Ameican at 2:10.00, behind only Melanie Margalis.

The 200 free was probably her most impressive time trial. Cox’s season-best is a 1:58.93 she hit at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series, and her continued success in that event has to bode well for the closing split of her 200 IM – and with a year to go before the now-2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Cox could also be eying one of the six available Olympic roster spots for the 4×200 free relay.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.