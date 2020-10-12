SwimSwam Podcast: How Visualization made Tyler Clary an Olympic Champion

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tyler Clary, the man who took down all competition in the 200 backstroke at the 2012 Olympic Games in dramatic fashion. Clary surged in the last 50 of this race, passing both Ryosuke Irie and heavy favorite Ryan Lochte. Clary takes us behind the blocks of this race and shares that he visualized heavily before this race, showing himself every possible outcome before it happened.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.