Quiz Time: What’s Your On-Deck Swimmer Style?

SwimSwam Quiz Time is back with a fun way to find out your on-deck swimmer style.

We all have our favorite things to wear while waiting for our time to shine at a swimming meet. Whether it’s our lucky team jacket, a new pair of boots, or just a simple towel tied around our waist, we each have a unique way to express ourselves while staying warm and dry in between events.

Find out if you lean towards a Chilled Out Champion or a Marvelous Mermaid or something entirely different in our two-minute, totally unscientific quiz. Share your results with your teammates and see if it matches up with how they’d describe you.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with the results or if perhaps the quiz even surfaced something you didn’t know about yourself.

Like Quiz Time? Try out previously published editions: