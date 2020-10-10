Daniel Diehl Sets New 13-14 NAG Record in 200 Yard Free

EAGLE SWIM TEAM VIRTUAL MEET #2 – SENIOR DIVISION

October 9th – 11th, 2020

McDonogh School, Maryland

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “MDSI Virtual Meet Series 20-21/005”

On Saturday in Maryland, 14-year-old Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland YMCA set a new National Age Group record in the boys 200 yard freestyle with a best time of 1:36.75. The previous 13-14 NAG record was set by Destin Lasco in 2016 at 1:38.24.

Diehl’s former best 200 free time (1:40.01), which he swam in March at the Maryland 14 & Under LSC Championships, pre-pandemic, held the 26th top time for 13-14 year-olds in the country. Diehl already qualifies for Summer Juniors in the 100 back.

This is Diehl’s first NAG Record.

Diehl also raced in the boys 400IM, touching the wall with another best time of 3:56.56. This ranks him 11th among the all-time top fastest 13-14 year-olds in the event, ahead of Michael Phelps and Luca Urlando.

Nate Sukeena, who recently committed to the U.S. Navy, won the 400IM with a best time of 3:54.47.

18-year-old Colin Bitz claimed 2nd place in Diehl’s 200 free heat with a time of 1:42.54. Bitz is also a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly and 200 fly. This 200 free was about 2 seconds off of his best time (1:40.06) from February.

In the boys’ 200 breast, 14-year-old Caiden Bowers dropped over 4 seconds and touched the wall with a new Futures qualifying time of 2:06.69. Sukeena claimed 1st place in the event with another best time of 2:02.08.